In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule today, US Lecce and Atalanta square off at Gewiss Stadium.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Serie A action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Atalanta vs US Lecce

US Lecce is on the road to play Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Watch Cagliari vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC makes the trip to face Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Watch Udinese vs Bologna

Bologna travels to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo makes the trip to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana

Salernitana journeys to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Watch Juventus vs AS Roma

AS Roma is on the road to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.