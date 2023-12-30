A game after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) play at the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Hurricanes have totaled 36 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 27 goals. A total of 37 power-play opportunities during that time have netted 14 power-play goals (37.8%). They are 5-2-3 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-115)

Maple Leafs (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 19-13-4 record this season and are 4-4-8 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 13 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.

This season the Hurricanes scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (0-4-2) in those contests.

Carolina has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes have earned 38 points in their 25 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 8-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 16-9-3 (35 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Hurricanes finished 3-2-1 in those matchups (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 27th 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.14 15th 6th 32.7 Shots 33.6 4th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 4th 26.53% Power Play % 25.81% 7th 21st 78.79% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.