Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes in their last game, and next up is a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday in Toronto.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs square off on BSSO and NHL Network.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 113 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 120 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fifth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 33 14 25 39 21 15 54.7% Seth Jarvis 36 12 14 26 12 23 43.8% Martin Necas 36 9 16 25 13 14 34.4% Michael Bunting 35 7 17 24 18 12 31.2% Stefan Noesen 36 10 12 22 7 9 34%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs give up 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With 118 goals (3.6 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's eighth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players