Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - December 30
As they gear up to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday, December 30 at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (19-13-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joseph Woll
|G
|Out
|Ankle
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Mark Giordano
|D
|Out
|Finger
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out For Season
|Hip
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Carolina allows 3.1 goals per game (113 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +7.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 118 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- It has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at +4.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.