How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- In games DePaul shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 345th.
- The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
- DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.2% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.4).
- The Blue Demons ceded 77.5 points per game in home games, compared to 77.4 on the road.
- DePaul drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
- At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are away (69.9).
- At home, Chicago State drains 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
