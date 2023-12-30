How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers' 65.3 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 60.3 the Red Wolves allow.
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-3.
- Arkansas State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The 70.8 points per game the Red Wolves average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.
- Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
- Coastal Carolina has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- This season the Red Wolves are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Chanticleers concede.
- The Chanticleers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Arin Freeman: 11.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (26-for-86)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 37.6 FG%
- Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 84-72
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 53-49
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/21/2023
|Michigan State
|L 105-66
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|HTC Center
|1/6/2024
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.