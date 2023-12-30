Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5), at 2:00 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
