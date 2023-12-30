Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

24.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.