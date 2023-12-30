The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Coastal Carolina has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 12th.
  • The Chanticleers' 80.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.2 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wofford L 88-80 HTC Center
12/18/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 84-81 TD Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy - HTC Center
1/4/2024 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome

