Can we expect Coastal Carolina to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Coastal Carolina ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 176

Coastal Carolina's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Coastal Carolina beat the Chattanooga Mocs on December 20. The final score was 53-49. Zaria Hurston was the top scorer in the signature win over Chattanooga, posting 10 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on November 22

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 26

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on November 15

Coastal Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Coastal Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Chanticleers are 4-3 -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Coastal Carolina has the 179th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Chanticleers' upcoming schedule features one game against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Coastal Carolina has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Coastal Carolina's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Southern Miss Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Southern Miss Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

