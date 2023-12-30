When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Clemson be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Clemson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-1 NR NR 120

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson's best wins

Clemson notched its signature win of the season on December 7 by securing an 80-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in the RPI. Amari Robinson, as the top point-getter in the win over Duke, compiled 22 points, while Dayshanette Harris was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

92-66 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 26

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 123/RPI) on December 22

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 239/RPI) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 12

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 287/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Clemson has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Clemson has been given the 88th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Clemson's 16 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles

Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Clemson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.