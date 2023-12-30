Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for Burns available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brent Burns vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Burns has a goal in six of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Burns has a point in 13 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 36 games this season, Burns has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Burns has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 3 19 Points 2 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

