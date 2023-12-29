The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) after losing 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 51.6 points per game are 14.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The 64.6 points per game the Gamecocks record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

Jacksonville State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 69.2 points.

South Carolina State is 1-5 when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 37.8 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Taniya McGown: 7.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

7.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG% Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Janiah Hinton: 8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

South Carolina State Schedule