The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) will meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Morgan Beacham: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rakyha Reid: 4.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Janiah Hinton: 8.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Releford: 7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.