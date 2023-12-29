Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Keep scrolling for a list of the top performers, including leaders in multiple stat categories.

December 29 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Kyle Kuzma Wizards Nets 26 Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 21 Mikal Bridges Nets Wizards 19 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Wizards 17 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 16 Cameron Thomas Nets Wizards 15 Corey Kispert Wizards Nets 15 Tyus Jones Wizards Nets 12 Nicolas Claxton Nets Wizards 11 Mike Muscala Wizards Nets 11

December 29 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 13 Nicolas Claxton Nets Wizards 12 Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Wizards 9 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Wizards 8 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Nets 8 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 7 Dorian Finney-Smith Nets Wizards 7 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Nets 6 Daniel Gafford Wizards Nets 5 Mikal Bridges Nets Wizards 5

December 29 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Tyus Jones Wizards Nets 6 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Wizards 6 Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 6 Jordan Poole Wizards Nets 5 Mike Muscala Wizards Nets 3 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 3 Dennis Smith Jr. Nets Wizards 3 Cameron Thomas Nets Wizards 3 Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Wizards 3 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Nets 2

December 29 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Nicolas Claxton Nets Wizards 3 Mike Muscala Wizards Nets 2 Delon Wright Wizards Nets 1 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Nets 1 Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 1 Mikal Bridges Nets Wizards 1 Dennis Smith Jr. Nets Wizards 0 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 0 Royce O'Neale Nets Wizards 0 Dorian Finney-Smith Nets Wizards 0

December 29 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Delon Wright Wizards Nets 2 Dennis Smith Jr. Nets Wizards 2 Daniel Gafford Wizards Nets 1 Landry Shamet Wizards Nets 1 Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 1 Dorian Finney-Smith Nets Wizards 1 Mikal Bridges Nets Wizards 1 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Wizards 1 Nicolas Claxton Nets Wizards 0 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 0

December 29 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Kyle Kuzma Wizards Nets 4 Corey Kispert Wizards Nets 3 Deni Avdija Wizards Nets 3 Cameron Johnson Nets Wizards 3 Mike Muscala Wizards Nets 3 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Wizards 3 Mikal Bridges Nets Wizards 2 Landry Shamet Wizards Nets 1 Jordan Poole Wizards Nets 1 Royce O'Neale Nets Wizards 1

