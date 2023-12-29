P.J. Washington is a player to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) and the Phoenix Suns (15-15) face off at Footprint Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arena: Footprint Center

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hornets lost to the Lakers on Thursday, 133-112. Their leading scorer was Miles Bridges with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 20 5 5 0 1 4 Terry Rozier 18 6 8 1 0 1 Brandon Miller 17 1 2 1 1 3

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Washington's averages on the season are 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Bridges averages 19.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Hornets get 14.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Nick Richards averages 8.9 points, 7.2 boards and 0.7 assists, making 71.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 20.2 3.5 7 1.3 0.2 2.5 Miles Bridges 17.7 6.4 2.5 1 0.6 1.8 Nick Richards 10.1 8.7 1.2 0.4 1.3 0 Brandon Miller 14 3 2.2 0.6 0.5 2 P.J. Washington 10 4.2 1.6 1.3 0.3 1.1

