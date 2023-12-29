The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (15-15) after losing six road games in a row. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-15.5) 231.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-15.5) 230 -1150 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns score 115 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 114.5 (16th in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets put up 110.3 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 121 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -312 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

These teams are scoring 225.3 points per game between them, 6.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender 235.5 points per game combined, 4.0 more points than the total for this contest.

Phoenix is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Suns +1000 +500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.