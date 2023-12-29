The Radford Highlanders (8-4) face the Clemson Tigers (9-0) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK Joseph Girard III: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Chase Hunter: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 107th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 165th 118th 68.2 Points Allowed 67.3 101st 109th 38.3 Rebounds 38.1 120th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 206th 30th 9.7 3pt Made 8.1 131st 35th 17 Assists 12.3 259th 47th 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 173rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.