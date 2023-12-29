The Clemson Tigers are significant favorites (-7) in this season's Gator Bowl, where they will oppose the Kentucky Wildcats. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Clemson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Kentucky is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

