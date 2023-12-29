The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (10-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.

In games Clemson shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.

The Tigers average 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders give up (66.9).

When Clemson scores more than 66.9 points, it is 10-1.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson posted 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Tigers surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).

Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule