How to Watch Clemson vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (10-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
- In games Clemson shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.
- The Tigers average 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders give up (66.9).
- When Clemson scores more than 66.9 points, it is 10-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson posted 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tigers surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).
- Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.