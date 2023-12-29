The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) are heavy underdogs (+32.5) as they try to break a six-game road slide when they take on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -32.5 151.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just once this season.

Charleston Southern's games this season have had an average of 145.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Charleston Southern's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Charleston Southern (3-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than North Carolina (5-5-0) this year.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 70% 84.5 156.3 74.5 148.1 152.6 Charleston Southern 1 11.1% 71.8 156.3 73.6 148.1 142.4

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers score an average of 71.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.5 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 Charleston Southern 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Charleston Southern 12-3 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

