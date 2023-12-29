The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) travel to face the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) after losing six consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

Charleston Southern is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 152nd.

The Buccaneers' 71.8 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Charleston Southern is scoring 22.9 more points per game at home (83.2) than away (60.3).

At home the Buccaneers are giving up 70 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.2).

Charleston Southern knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (31.3%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule