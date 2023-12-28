There is high school basketball action in York County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Clover High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 28

8:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Philip Simmons High School at York Comprehensive High School