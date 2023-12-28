How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA lineup features eight contests, including a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's NBA Games
The Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 23-6
- DET Record: 2-28
- BOS Stats: 120.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- DET Stats: 109.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -16.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -2000
- DET Odds to Win: +1000
- Total: 231.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks travel to face the Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 22-7
- DAL Record: 18-13
- MIN Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (first)
- DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -9.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -400
- DAL Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 228.5 points
The Chicago Bulls face the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers go on the road to face the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 14-18
- IND Record: 15-14
- CHI Stats: 110.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- IND Stats: 126.3 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -135
- CHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 241.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hit the road the Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and KJZZ
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 17-14
- UTA Record: 13-18
- NO Stats: 115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
- UTA Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -8.5
- NO Odds to Win: -350
- UTA Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 238.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSE
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 22-10
- MEM Record: 10-19
- DEN Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- MEM Stats: 107.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -300
- MEM Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 225.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 8-21
- SA Record: 4-25
- POR Stats: 108.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (18th)
- SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.3 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: POR -4.5
- POR Odds to Win: -190
- SA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 233.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 15-15
- MIA Record: 18-12
- GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (19th)
- MIA Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -2.5
- GS Odds to Win: -140
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 226.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets travel to face the Lakers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 16-15
- CHA Record: 7-21
- LAL Stats: 114.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (17th)
- CHA Stats: 110.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (22.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -13.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -1000
- CHA Odds to Win: +625
- Total: 228.5 points
