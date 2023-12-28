LeBron James and Gordon Hayward are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) play at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their previous game to the Clippers, 113-104, on Tuesday. Miles Bridges was their top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 21 11 5 0 2 3 P.J. Washington 18 8 3 2 0 0 Terry Rozier 18 4 7 1 0 1

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward's averages for the season are 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.

Terry Rozier's averages on the season are 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Bridges' averages for the season are 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Nick Richards averages 8.8 points, 7.1 boards and 0.7 assists, making 69.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 20.9 3.4 6.9 1.3 0.4 2.5 Miles Bridges 17.3 6.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 1.6 Nick Richards 9.6 8.8 1.1 0.3 1.4 0.0 Gordon Hayward 12.4 3.1 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Brandon Miller 13.5 3.5 2.4 0.6 0.5 2.0

