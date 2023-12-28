The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Gordon Hayward, ahead of their Thursday, December 28 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET.

The Hornets are coming off of a 113-104 loss to the Clippers in their last game on Tuesday. Miles Bridges scored a team-best 21 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Brandon Miller SF Questionable Ankle 14.6 4 2.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

