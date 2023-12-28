Dorchester County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dorchester County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howard High School of Technology at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
