Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
Will Martin Necas score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Necas' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 6-1
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
