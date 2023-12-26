Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 102-95 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Hayward posted eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hayward, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.8 4.2 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.8 PRA -- 24.2 24.9 PR -- 19.6 20.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.0



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Clippers

Hayward has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 12.0% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Hayward's Hornets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Clippers allow 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have given up 12.8 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 35 6 9 3 0 0 1

