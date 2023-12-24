Tommy Tremble was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Tremble's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Tremble has 16 receptions for 118 yards -- 7.4 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 21 occasions.

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (LP/rest): 89 Rec; 870 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 21 16 118 42 3 7.4

Tremble Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0

