Want to know which basketball team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. South Carolina

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

11-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 93-62 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Texas A&M

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

11-1 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 88-36 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. LSU

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-5

12-1 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: W 80-48 vs Coppin State

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Alabama

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

12-2 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: W 99-61 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

12-2 | 23-8 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: W 82-75 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Auburn

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-12

10-2 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: W 69-62 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Florida

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-3 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 82-65 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 22-8

11-1 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 70-53 vs Dayton

Next Game

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Arkansas

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

11-3 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 66-58 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

9-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 62-47 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Georgia

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 52-51 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Tennessee

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 85-63 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

13. Missouri

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

9-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: W 85-42 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-7 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: W 87-80 vs Lipscomb

Next Game