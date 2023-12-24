The Green Bay Packers (6-8) square off against the Carolina Panthers (2-12) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under for the outing is 38 points.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Panthers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Panthers vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in seven games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Packers have led six times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter three times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up one time in 14 games this season.

In 14 games this year, the Packers have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in six games.

In 14 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in 11 games (2-9), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have had the lead six times (4-2 in those games), have trailed seven times (1-6), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Panthers have won the second half in six games (2-4 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (0-5), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

In 14 games this year, the Packers have won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), been outscored five times (1-4), and tied three times (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 11.3 points on average in the second half.

