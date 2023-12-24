Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Hofstra

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: L 74-56 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

8-4 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: W 89-82 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Montreat

Montreat Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-6

9-2 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 78-69 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

4. Towson

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 19-11

6-6 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: W 65-55 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Opponent: Arcadia

Arcadia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Drexel

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-6 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 104-86 vs Bryant

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

6. Delaware

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 88-85 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

7-5 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: W 77-71 vs Manhattan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-18

5-7 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: W 79-74 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-6 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: L 99-55 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: FloHoops

10. Campbell

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: W 83-76 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

11. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 71-59 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Elon

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: L 70-43 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

2-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: W 85-82 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Mason

@ George Mason Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Hampton

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-26

4-8 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 72-69 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game