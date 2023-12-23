The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. DePaul matchup.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Villanova has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Wildcats' 10 games have hit the over.

DePaul has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Blue Demons' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Villanova is 15th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).

The Wildcats were +3500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Villanova winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much higher (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (197th).

The Blue Demons were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +100000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

