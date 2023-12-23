The Utah State Aggies and the Georgia State Panthers play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

While Utah State ranks 16th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 33.8 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS in scoring (34.1 points per game). In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 79th in the FBS (25.8 points per game), and it is 105th defensively (30.8 points allowed per contest).

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Utah State Georgia State 446.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.8 (81st) 415.6 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.9 (112th) 186.6 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.6 (50th) 259.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.3 (96th) 24 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (33rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (74th)

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has recorded 1,815 yards (151.3 ypg) on 138-of-213 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 122 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 68 carries.

Davon Booth has racked up 734 yards on 116 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Rahsul Faison has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 688 yards (57.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' leads his squad with 1,023 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 catches (out of 94 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has caught 82 passes for 851 yards (70.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis has hauled in 36 catches for 628 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,368 yards on 225-of-336 passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 625 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 274 times for a team-high 1,350 yards (112.5 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 234 yards.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 881 receiving yards on 70 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put together a 581-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 46 passes on 64 targets.

