Can we count on Presbyterian to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Presbyterian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 218

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian's best wins

Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25, Presbyterian picked up its best win of the season, which was a 65-59 home victory. Tilda Sjokvist dropped a team-high 26 points with one rebound and three assists in the game against Morehead State.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 268/RPI) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 328/RPI) on November 22

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 341/RPI) on December 6

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on December 2

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Blue Hose are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Presbyterian has the 267th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Blue Hose have 17 games left on the schedule, with two contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Presbyterian's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Presbyterian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.