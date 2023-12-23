Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
Can we anticipate Michael Bunting finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bunting stats and insights
- In seven of 32 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in two games against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Bunting has accumulated four goals and five assists.
- Bunting averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|16:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.