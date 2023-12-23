The Carolina Hurricanes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi included, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 14:53 on the ice per game.

In nine of 33 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 33 games this year, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 16 Points 5 9 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.