The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 5-4 (F/OT) NYI 11/4/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 103 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 106 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 30 12 18 30 18 14 54.1% Seth Jarvis 33 11 12 23 9 20 44% Martin Necas 33 9 14 23 12 12 36.8% Michael Bunting 32 7 15 22 18 12 33.3% Teuvo Teravainen 33 12 8 20 14 14 49.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the league.

The Islanders' 98 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Islanders Key Players