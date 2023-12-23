The Denver Nuggets (20-10) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) on December 23, 2023.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 5-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 13th.

The Hornets score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 7-8 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score 110.1 points per game at home, 2.1 fewer points than on the road (112.2). On defense they concede 120.2 per game, 3.1 fewer points than on the road (123.3).

At home, Charlotte gives up 120.2 points per game. On the road, it concedes 123.3.

At home the Hornets are picking up 25.1 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (24.8).

Hornets Injuries