The San Jose State Spartans are large, 10.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Hawai'i Bowl on December 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the game is set at 53.5.

San Jose State ranks 52nd in total offense (405.3 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (354.7 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Coastal Carolina is generating 28 points per contest (61st-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS defensively (24.7 points surrendered per game).

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: ESPN

San Jose State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline San Jose State -10.5 -110 -110 53.5 -115 -105 -400 +310

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are accumulating 353 yards per game (-68-worst in college football) and allowing 375.3 (76th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Chanticleers are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (22 per game) and -76-worst in points conceded (35.7).

In its past three games, Coastal Carolina has thrown for 230.7 yards per game (101st in the country), and allowed 135 through the air (22nd-best).

In their past three games, the Chanticleers have run for 122.3 yards per game (-44-worst in college football), and given up 240.3 on the ground (-111-worst).

In their past three games, the Chanticleers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Coastal Carolina has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Out of Coastal Carolina's 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

Coastal Carolina has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won four of those games.

This season, Coastal Carolina has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run for 381 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 21 catches, totaling 198 yards.

Ethan Vasko has racked up 318 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney leads his team with 904 receiving yards on 64 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 58 passes and compiled 740 receiving yards (61.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker's 32 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Micheal Mason paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and 35 tackles.

Clayton Isbell, Coastal Carolina's leading tackler, has 61 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Keonte Lusk has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles and four passes defended.

