In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the San Jose State Spartans are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-9.5) 55.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • Coastal Carolina has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • San Jose State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.