In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the San Jose State Spartans are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-9.5) 55.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

San Jose State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

