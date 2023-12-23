Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 23, when the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers square off at 10:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Spartans. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (48.5) San Jose State 33, Coastal Carolina 22

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Chanticleers are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

Four of the Chanticleers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Coastal Carolina games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.3 points, 7.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Spartans have eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

San Jose State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The Spartans have played 11 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.

San Jose State games have had an average of 56.3 points this season, 7.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chanticleers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 33.3 25.8 34 23.7 32.7 27.8 Coastal Carolina 28 24.7 32 23 24 26.3

