Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Hawai'i Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 23
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 23, when the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers square off at 10:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Spartans. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (48.5)
|San Jose State 33, Coastal Carolina 22
Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 25.0% chance to win.
- The Chanticleers are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.
- Four of the Chanticleers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Coastal Carolina games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.3 points, 7.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
San Jose State Betting Info (2023)
- The Spartans have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Spartans have eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- San Jose State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- The Spartans have played 11 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.
- San Jose State games have had an average of 56.3 points this season, 7.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Chanticleers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|San Jose State
|33.3
|25.8
|34
|23.7
|32.7
|27.8
|Coastal Carolina
|28
|24.7
|32
|23
|24
|26.3
