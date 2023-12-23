For bracketology insights around Coastal Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Coastal Carolina ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 176

Coastal Carolina's best wins

Coastal Carolina, in its best win of the season, took down the Chattanooga Mocs 53-49 on December 20. Arin Freeman was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Chattanooga, dropping 10 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on November 22

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 328/RPI) on November 26

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on November 15

Coastal Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Coastal Carolina has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Coastal Carolina has drawn the 185th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Chanticleers' upcoming schedule includes one game against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Coastal Carolina's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Coastal Carolina's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

