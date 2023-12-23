When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Clemson be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-0 NR NR 120

Clemson's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 7, Clemson beat the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team (No. 16) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 80-64. In the victory over Duke, Amari Robinson amassed a team-high 22 points. Dayshanette Harris chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

92-66 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 26

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 125/RPI) on December 22

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 225/RPI) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 12

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 288/RPI) on November 19

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, Clemson is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-1 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Clemson has been handed the 109th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Clemson has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: The CW

