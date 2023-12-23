Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Svechnikov has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Svechnikov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Svechnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 4-2
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
