South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in York County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legion Collegiate Academy at Independence High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.