South Carolina vs. Elon December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (5-4) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This clash will begin at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
South Carolina vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Dorn: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Carolina vs. Elon Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|160th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|82.8
|41st
|60th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|314th
|237th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.9
|195th
|236th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|162nd
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|98th
|14.9
|Assists
|13.9
|146th
|36th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|182nd
