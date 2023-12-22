How to Watch South Carolina vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- South Carolina is 6-0 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 182nd.
- The Gamecocks record 74.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Phoenix allow.
- When South Carolina totals more than 77.3 points, it is 3-0.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, South Carolina averaged 5.0 fewer points per game (63.3) than when playing on the road (68.3).
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.0.
- Looking at three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse when playing at home last season, making 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage in road games.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 73-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
