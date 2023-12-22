The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-2) meet the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at South Point Arena. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET.

Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

5:30 PM ET

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 16.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milly Knowles: 6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

