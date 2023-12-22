The Clemson Tigers (8-0) play the Queens Royals (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Clemson vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Players to Watch

  • Deyton Albury: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Cash: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Ashby: 10 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
93rd 79.3 Points Scored 79.3 93rd
119th 68.5 Points Allowed 78.8 323rd
82nd 35.6 Rebounds 35.8 72nd
241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st
15th 10 3pt Made 9.6 31st
39th 16.9 Assists 15.1 88th
29th 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.